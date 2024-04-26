The region’s biggest arts and music event will confirm its 2024 lineup today.
There had been some concerns that this year’s Electric Picnic would not go ahead but organisers recently rubbished such claims.
The popular event’s due to roll out from the 16th to the 18th of August at its site in Stradbally, Co Laois.
On their social media they say today’s the day participating acts will be outlined.
Your 2024 Electric Picnic line-up drops THIS FRIDAY 26th April 🎆🎶 #EP24 #ElectricPicnic pic.twitter.com/PFXQNBxruq
— Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) April 22, 2024