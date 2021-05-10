Covid-19 latest: No deaths, 381 new cases, with up to 11 in Carlow & Kilkenny

Kilkenny and Carlow are dropping back down the list of counites with the lowest Covid-19 infection rates.

NPHET are reporting no new Covid-related deaths today (Monday) but 381 new cases have been confirmed with up to 11 of them local.

There’s 7 new cases in Carlow where the 14-day incidence rate is up to 90 per 100,00 people, and now 13th best in the country.

Kilkenny has fallen to the fifth best infection rate on 40 per 100,000 with less than five new cases today.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer says he expects to give advice to government on the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of the week.

Use of the jab has been limited to over 50s due to concerns over rare blood clots.

The government is now reviewing proposals to change this, so the single shot vaccine could be used in younger people.

Dr Tony Holohan says there will be a recommendation soon.