Covid-19 latest: No new deaths but 394 new cases, with less than 5 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There have been no new Covid-related deaths announced this evening by NPHET.

There has been 394 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed with none in Carlow and less than five in Kilkenny.

Kilkenny’s Covid-19 infection rate is the best in the country after dropping to 15 per 100,000 despite up to four new cases today.

Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate is now the 3rd best in the country on 33 per 100,000 with the national average at 132.