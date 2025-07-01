(Updated at 16.05 on 01/07/25): A man in his 60s has been killed in a work-related accident in Kilkenny City centre this morning.

The deceased was understood to have been on the R695 at the Kennyswell road in the city when the incident occurred, shortly before 11am this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the site, and the road remains closed at present.

The scene remains preserved for technical examination.

The Health and Safety Authority was notified and are investigating the matter.

Further updates will be provided as they are received.