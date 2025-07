A teenager has been reported missing from County Laois.

15-year Kealan Burns is reported missing from Kilminchy, and was last seen in Portlaoise on Tuesday, June 24th shortly after 10.45 in the morning.

He was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit, and is described as being around 5 feet 6 inches in height, with a slight build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gardai.