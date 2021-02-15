Covid-19 latest: No new deaths, 821 new cases, 8-or-less in Carlow & Kilkenny

No new Covid-related deaths have been reported today.

However there have been 821 new cases recorded with eight or less in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Both counties are listed as having less than five new cases each.

Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate is still the third worst in the country on 348 per 100,000.

Kilkenny’s is third best on 122, with the national average at 272 per 100,000 population.