1.5 million euro’s being provided for affordable homes in Carlow.

The 20 houses will be located at Cois Deabhara on the Tullow Road.

Local TD, Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has told KCLR News that while more affordable homes are needed, this is a good start.

The new properties will be delivered on a phased basis and Deputy Murnane O’Connor says they’ll quickly snapped up when they come onstream.