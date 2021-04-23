Covid-19 latest: 1 death, 434 new cases, with up to 8 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There’s been one more Covid-related death reported by NPHET, and 434 new cases of Covid-19 with up to eight in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Today’s total is a big drop from Thursday’s total, when 617 cases were reported.

Less than five cases have been indicated in each of the two local counties.

Kilkenny still has the lowest infection rate in the country with 21 cases per 100,000 population over the past fortnight.

Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate has gone up two to 79 per 100,000 after the latest cases and now sits 12th best on the list of counties.

There are 166 people in hospital with the virus – the lowest in over six months – with 48 in intensive care.