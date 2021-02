One more Covid-related death and 686 new Covid-19 cases are being reported, with 18 local in Carlow and Kilkenny.

10 of the latest cases are in Kilkenny where the 14-incidence rate is now 104 per 100,000.

Carlow’s had 8 new cases and the fortnightly infection rate is now 216 with the national average at 240 per 100,000.