Covid-19 latest: No new local cases but one more person has died in Ireland

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported locally, but one more person has died with the coronavirus in the Republic.

Officials at the Department of Health say 11 further cases have also been confirmed.

The local two-county total remains 529, with 354 positive tests results so far in Kilkenny and 175 in Carlow.

The pandemic death toll here now stands at 1,727 — with 25,405 people known to have contracted the disease.