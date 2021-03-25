1 in 6 Kilkenny jobs are at risk unless tourist attractions reopen this summer

One in six jobs in Kilkenny could be at risk if tourist attractions don’t reopen this Summer.

That’s according to Ciarán Conroy, the CEO of Kilkenny Civic Trust.

He’s raising concerns that sites like Kilkenny Castle, the Medieval Mile Museum, and St Canice’s Cathedral may not reopen even if we move to Level 3, according to the current government plan.

He says local tourism is hugely dependent on these attractions and will suffer hugely if they stay shut this summer;

“Visitor attractions play a hugely positive role in local areas. Tourism is one of our key strengths in Ireland” he told KCLR Live. “It employs over 250,000, so a quarter of a million people. Across the country 1 in 10 people are directly working in tourism and in Kilkenny that’s actually better- or worse, depending on what way you look at it. Research has shown there’s about one in six or seven people directly working in the sector.”