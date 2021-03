10 more Covid-related deaths have been reported and another 646 new cases – with fewer than five locally.

Kilkenny’s the only county with none registered today.

The 14-day incidence rate is down to 46 per 100,000, and only Leitrim’s better on 44.

Carlow’s had 4-or-less cases reported with the infection rate dropping to 125 per 100,000, with the national average at 159.