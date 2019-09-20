10-in-a-row for Carlow ploughman in Ballintrane

Carlow ploughman Eamon Tracey will get another bid at a World Title.

The Garryhill man won an incredible 10th National Title in a row in Ballintrane yesterday booking his place on the plane to Russia in the process.

He had only returned in recent weeks from the World championships in Minnesota with a Silver medal.

John Sutton, President of the National Ploughing Association, says it’s a remarkable achievement especially considering his own tractor and plough were not back from the US in time for this week.

Meanwhile the 88th National Ploughing Championships in Carlow have come in for huge praise.

The three-day event wrapped up last night in Fenagh after record crowds of 297-thousand people visited since Tuesday.

The clean-up and clear-out will be continuing today, and in fact over the next few days, but attention’s already turned to next year.

There’s high hopes that it will return to Ballintrane next year and the prospect of hosting the World Ploughing Championship in 2021 has generated considerable excitement.

Next year’s venue will probably be announced at the Ploughing awards Ceremony in three weeks time.