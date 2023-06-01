100-k in 30 days is getting underway today

The 100-K in 30 days fundraiser starts today.

They’re asking locals to get involved in the event run by the Marie Keating Foundation, to support their breast cancer services.

The money raised will help fund a range of services including community nursing, Schools Cancer Awareness, a Comfort Fund, Peer To Peer Support, Survive and Thrive Programmes, and Positive Living Workshops.

Carlow ambassador Klara McDonnell, says she found their support really important when she had cancer:

“They have a support group, and they’ve a whatsapp group, and also have a Zoom group where different women meet up and there’s a nurse there, and you can get support and ask questions, and it’s so helpful.”