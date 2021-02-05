Covid-19 latest: 1,047 new cases, 31 in Carlow & Kilkenny, with 35 more deaths

NPHET is reporting 1,047 new cases of Covid-19 – 31 of them local to Carlow and Kilkenny.

There’s also been 35 more deaths recorded.

Carlow’s confirmed 18 new positive test results in the past 24 hours which brings the 14-day incidence rate down to 532 per 100,000.

That’s still the 4th worst infection rate in the country behind Monaghan, Louth and Waterford.

Kilkenny has had 13 new cases reported and only two counties in the country have a lower incidence rate than 178 (Roscommon and Kerry).