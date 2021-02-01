Covid-19 latest: 1,062 new cases, 24 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There has been an additional 1,062 new Covid-19 cases with 24 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

10 more deaths are being reported.

Carlow has had 14 new cases confirmed and is 2nd behind Monaghan on the list of counties with the highest infection levels with a 14-day incidence rate of 717 per 100,000.

10 new cases have been reported in Kilkenny where the 14-day incidence rate is down to 233 per 100,000, with the national average now 479.

1,436 people are in hospital with the disease and 207 are in ICUs.

Chair of NPHET’s modelling group, Professor Philip Nolan, says infection levels over the past week are still a worry.