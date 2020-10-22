Covid-19 latest: 1,066 new cases, 22 in Carlow, 14 in Kilkenny

1,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported by NPHET with 36 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Three more deaths have been notified to the public health authorities.

22 new cases in Carlow have seen the county’s 14-day incidence rate jump to 242 per 100,000.

Kilkenny is among just four counties in Ireland now to have an incidence rate of less than 200.

But 14 new positive test results has see it rise to 177.

The 14-day incidence was at 3 per 100,000 at the end of June and now it is 302 per 100,000 population.

The risk of being exposed to the coronavirus is now 100 times greater than it was 4 months ago.