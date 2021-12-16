11 covid positive patients at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny

St Luke’s hospital for Carlow Kilkenny has 11 covid patients after 3 new cases were confirmed yesterday.

There are now 2 patients with the virus in the Intensive care unit.

Nationally number of Covid patients in public hospitals has dropped by 38% in less than four weeks.

It now stands at 420 – after a fall of 37 in the space of 24 hours.

The figure was 682 on November 21st.

105 patients are in intensive care with the virus – down 27 from three weeks ago.