11 covid positive patients at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny
The number of patients in hospital with the virus has fallen to 420 from 682 a month ago
St Luke’s hospital for Carlow Kilkenny has 11 covid patients after 3 new cases were confirmed yesterday.
There are now 2 patients with the virus in the Intensive care unit.
Nationally number of Covid patients in public hospitals has dropped by 38% in less than four weeks.
It now stands at 420 – after a fall of 37 in the space of 24 hours.
The figure was 682 on November 21st.
105 patients are in intensive care with the virus – down 27 from three weeks ago.