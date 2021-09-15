11 men fly the flags for Kilkenny and Carlow as Ploughing 2021 opens

11 locals are taking to the fields of Ratheniska today as the National Ploughing Championships get underway

There’s no trade exhibition again this year due to the pandemic but the ploughing competitions go ahead with Carlow and Kilkenny well represented in the different classes.

Ned Conway, John Cottrell, Tommy Cuddihy, Brian Ireland, Daniel O’Dwyer, Conor Ryan, PJ Hartley and Tomas Murphy are flying the flag for Kilkenny with Sean Tracey, Steve Tracey and John Murphy all in action for Carlow today.

The National Ploughing Association has confirmed a return to Ratheniska in 2022 where its hoped the event can run as normal.

Local hopes are high for a return to Carlow in the future after record crowds basked in three days of glorious sunshine in Ballintrane in 2019.

This years World Ploughing contest, due to be held in Ireland to mark the 90th anniversary of the NPA was also cancelled due to the pandemic.