11 new posts being created in Carlow and Kilkenny to help county councils with housing delivery

11 new posts are being created to help our county councils with housing delivery.

There will be six positions in Kilkenny and five in Carlow local authorities to assist the housing departments to deliver on social housing targets under the Housing for All programme.

Minister Malcolm Noonan made the announcement this morning, telling KCLR News “I’m delighted to announce six new posts in Kilkenny County Council and five new posts in Carlow County Council for the housing delivery team to help the local authorities there deliver on social housing targets under Housing for All, Minister O’Brien, Minister Burke and I having been working together to ensure that local government is well equipped to meet the challenges ahead in delivering the most ambitious plan for housing delivery in the history of the state”.

He adds “We have worked closely with the city and county management association and the housing delivery coordination office to meet these requirements and I look forward to seeing these posts filled as soon as is practicable and I’m delighted that these posts are taking place now in Carlow and Kilkenny to help deliver on what is significant ambition around our housing delivery programme under Housing for All”.