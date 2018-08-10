12 groups in Kilkenny and Carlow to compete for National Lottery Good Cause funding

12 local organisations have been named county winners in the inaugural National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The campaign honours the inspiring work of thousands of projects, clubs & individuals across the country with the help of funding which comes from 30 cent in each euro spent on lottery games.

Six groups in Carlow will compete in the East Regional finals with the six in Kilkenny up against others in the Southern Region.

In the mix in Carlow are the local branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association, Mount Leinster Rangers, Tullow Day Care Centre, The Drummin Bog Project, Aspiro Choir & Carlow Regional Youth Services.

While Kilkenny’s list includes Goresbridge Community & Development Park, Thomastown Paddlers Canoe Club, Cois Nore Cancer Support Group, St Canice’s Cathedral & Round Tower and Blackstack Studio.

All are vying for a place in the national finals in Dublin on November 3 where category winners will get €10,000 with the overall winner getting an additional €25,000.