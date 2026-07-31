Carlow councillors have unanimously backed an emergency motion calling for Carlow College St Patrick’s to remain open.

The motion also urges further discussions on the college’s future following the collapse of proposed merger plans with SETU.

Councillor Paul Doogue says there’s a lack of transparency around the situation and is calling on both SETU and the college trustees to clearly outline their plans, amid concerns over the potential loss of 87 jobs.

“I think myself a full explanation needs to happen on exactly what is going to happen to St. Patrick’s College. SETU needs to come out and say what their plan is for St. Patrick’s College. Do they have a plan, and with the possibility, I suppose, of why not go back into a merger again and get talks going, real concrete talks, because I think it’d be a shame to see this beautiful college going that education’s been taking place in for hundreds of years. I think it needs to continue.”

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