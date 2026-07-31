Local Councillors are among several across the country to be targeted by persistent and disturbing phone calls in recent days.

The matter is now under Garda investigation following reports from female councillors right across the country of calls coming from a man who claims to be a paedophile.

A number of the elected members in Carlow and Kilkenny have confirmed to KCLR news today that they have been subjected to this harassment – though some have opted not to answer the call which comes from a private number.

Sinn Féin Councillor Stephanie Doheny has reported the calls which she described as distressing:

“I have two young children and to be getting these particular phone calls is upsetting. We’re always trying to encourage more women into the public life, but when this is part of what happens it puts people off and frightens them. It’s unfair to female councillors to be left in these situations.”

Fianna Fáils Deirdre Cullen says she has also received several of the calls in recent days…

“Up until yesterday afternoon, I was still receiving those calls from him. It’s under Garda investigation nationally, which I very much welcome. I have contacted An Garda Síochána locally here in Kilkenny myself, and it is disturbing. It’s incredible that so many female councillors have been targeted in this way. It seems, you know, that this person wants to harass female councillors in particular.”

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