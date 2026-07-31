Gardaí in Kilkenny have seized a fifth illegal e-scooter this week during a roadside checkpoint at Foulkstown.

Garda Andy Neill spotted the high-powered Chinese import travelling at up to 40 kilometres an hour and overtaking traffic on the hard shoulder.

The scooter was seized under the Road Traffic Act and its owner must now apply to the District Court if he wants it returned.

Garda Neil told KCLR News that Gardaí wont turn a blind eye to them.

“Well, the law is the law, and the problem is, you see, if we let these go, as this perfectly decent gentleman asked, “Could you give me a chance?” the problem is, the very next day, that’s involved in a fatal collision, and this is just one small part of what we’re trying to do today, Turning a blind eye is not an option.”

“It’s the same goes for our unaccompanied learner drivers. People say, “Will you give them a chance for doing this or doing that?” Yeah, but we have to be in a position to answer questions when things go wrong. We have to say, “Well, Gardaí, what did ye do?” and we have to be able to answer, “Well, we did our duty.” If we use discretion, we’ll use it where it’s appropriate and where it will not result in a drop of safety to that person or to the general public.”

Funded by the News Reporting Scheme, thanks to Coimisiún na Meán.

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