Covid-19 latest: 12 more deaths in Ireland but only one new local case

A further 12 people with COVID19 have died but there’s only been one new case of the coronavirus reported locally.

76 new cases have been confirmed – one of those was in Carlow bringing the county total to 150.

Kilkenny’s figure is steady on 307 so the two-county total is now 457.

1-thousand-583 people have now so far lost their lives, while there are 24-thousand-391 confirmed cases in this country.