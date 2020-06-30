12-year-old treated in hospital after Callan playground assault

A 12-year-old boy had to be treated in hospital after being assaulted in a Callan playround.

The local boy suffered minor head injuries after the incident last Thursday between half-five and six o’clock.

It’s understood the child fell after being forced onto a zip-wire by a group of boys of a similar age.

He was treated at the emergency Department of ST Luke’s Hospital but is believed to be recovering well.

Local Gardai are investigating the assault and appealling for witnesses to come forward.