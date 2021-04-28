Covid-19 latest: 13 deaths, 371 cases, with up to 8 in Carlow & Kilkenny

13 more Covid-related deaths and 371 new cases have been reported with up to eight cases locally in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Less than five new cases have been found in each of the two local counties.

Kilkenny has the second best infection rate in the country, just behind Kerry, with 26 new cases in the last fortnight per 100,000 people.

Carlow remains in the worse-performing half of the table with a 14-day incidence rate of 90 per 100,000 after the latest cases, which is 13th highest in the country.