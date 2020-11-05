KCLR News

13 dogs rescued from house in Urlingford

The dogs were surrendered during the search of a private home under the Animal Health & Welfare Act.

13 dogs have been rescued from from a house in Urlingford due to concern for their wellbeing.

Kilkenny Gardai, the County Council, the KSPCA and a local vet were all involved in the search of a private home under the Animal Health & Welfare Act.

The 13 dogs were surrendered and are now being fostered by Cara Rescue Dogs and Protecting Pound Dogs for future re-homing.

An investigation is currently underway.

