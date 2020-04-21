1,300 extra locals to get the pandemic unemployment payment this week

Thirteen-hundred extra locals will be getting the pandemic unemployment payment this week.

200 more people have also been certified for the Enhanced Illness Benefit.

Thirteen-hundred more locals in Carlow Kilkenny will be getting the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment this week.

The number of €350 payments into people’s bank accounts this morning is up 500 in Carlow to 7,700.

In Kilkenny the number is up 800 on last week to 10,400 today.

There has also been 200 more people certified for the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness benefit – a hundred in Carlow and a hundred in Kilkenny.

It means that 1,200 local people have been medically certified to self-isolate or diagnosed with the coronavirus – 500 in Carlow and 700 in Kilkenny to date.