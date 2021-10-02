14 Carlow and Kilkenny food producers in the hunt for Blas na hÉireann awards

Local food producers from across Carlow and Kilkenny are hoping for success in this year’s Blas na hÉireann competition today.

14 local businesses have been shortlisted as finalists, nine in Kilkenny and five in Carlow for the awards which will be announced later.

These are Arán Bakery & Bistro, Callan Bacon, Goatsbridge fish processors Ltd., Highbank Orchards, Natures Oils & Sauces, Lisduggan Farm Foods, The Fig Tree Restaurant, The Kilkenny Food Company, Truffle Fairy, Bia Úr, Carlow Brewing, Jump Juice, Seerys Ltd. and Sunshine Juice Ltd.

The awards ceremony is taking place virtually.