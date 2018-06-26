14 cars broken into in one week in Kilkenny-Carlow Garda division

14 cars have been broken into in the past week in the Kilkenny-Carlow Garda Division leading to a call for owners to be more vigilant.

Two men in their 20s were arrested in Carlow last week following reports of such incidents with three cars in the Dolmen Gardens area.

A file’s being prepared for the DPP in that case.

But Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Peter McConnon says with 14 break-ins reported in the last week people need to be sure to lock up their vehicles and keep windows closed.