14 counties including Kilkenny availed of Community Air Ambulance in 2021

Kilkenny was one of 14 counties to avail of the Irish Community Air Ambulance last year as it was tasked 512 times.

There was a 4 percent increase in call-outs across the country on the previous year making 2021 the busiest year since the service was launched in 2019.

The crew worked with the National Ambulance Service to respond to 89 road crashes, 64 farming accidents and 20 equestrian incidents among others.

Micheál Sheridan, CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance, says the types of call-outs changed in the last year:

“We’re starting to see small changes in the types of incidents we’re being tasked to. So we’ve seen an increase in taskings to cardiac arrests, and also to farming accidents and a small decrease in our taskings to road traffic collisions. Hopefully that’s a reflection of improved road safety”.