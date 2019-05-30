14 media personnel from across the globe visit Carlow & Kilkenny this week

Carlow & Kilkenny are showcasing their wares to 14 media members from across the globe who between them have a combined circulation of 1.6 million.

As guests of Fáilte Ireland and in conjunction with Tourism Ireland, the representatives of international national and lifestyle magazines come from Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, GCC, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden and the US.

They’re hearing stories of Ireland’s Ancient East and will learn more about what it has to offer international visitors.

They’re stopping off locally as part of a Failte Ireland Ireland’s Ancient East tour which has been taking in Huntington Castle in Clonegal and Inistioge’s Woodstock Gardens.