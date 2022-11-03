14 Men’s Sheds across Carlow and Kilkenny included in €800,000 funding announcement

14 local Men’s Sheds are among 400 to share €800,000 funding.

Grants of €2,000 have been allocated to Carlow Town and Carlow Traveller mens sheds as well as to crews in Borris, Tullow and Leighlin.

Nine groupings in Kilkenny are also due the amount – in the city, Mooncoin, Graignamanagh, Thomastown, Callan, Castlecomer and Ferrybank as well as the Fen and DGK groups.

The monies are to assist with running costs such as electricity or insurance bills.

Minister Heather Humphreys made the announcement today, saying “Our Men’s Sheds provide an absolutely invaluable service in communities the length and breadth of the country.

“They help tackle isolation and provide a welcoming and comfortable space for men to come together and socialise.

“And as we enter the winter period, the supports that our Men’s Sheds provide are even more important.

“So I’m delighted to be in a position to support our Men’s Sheds with funding of €800,000.

“This will assist our Men’s Sheds with grants of €2,000, which they can use to cover their running costs or carry out small improvements at their premises.”