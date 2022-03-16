14 nationalities represented as Kilkenny hosts International conference on Stigmatisation of Migrants

A Kilkenny based community group has plans to set up a European Network.

The Twilight group held it’s third annual conference on the Stigmatisation of Migrants in Kilkenny today.

14 nationalities were represented at the event which fittingly saw topics like our Moral Obligation to Refugees discussed.

Speakers included St Patrick’s College Carlow lecturer Stephanie McDermott who addressed the issue of Hate Speech and CEO of the Immigrant Council Brian Killoran.

Locals Michael Ibrahim and Helena Power shared their lived experiences while MEP Maria Walsh shared a video message on the European view.

Twilight Chairperson Murty Brennan’s told KCLR at the conference that they have plans to widen their reach by bringing European cultures together:

“We’re currently in discussions of setting up a European Network, so it would be the Twilight European Network where we’ll have a Twilight NGO linked with these guys. They’ll all have their own autonomy but then we’d have a European-wide group for Twilight”

