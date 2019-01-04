14 projects from Kilkenny & Carlow will go on display for Young Scientist Exhibition 2019

33 budding scientists across Carlow and Kilkenny are getting ready to show their work at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition which kicks off in the RDS on Wednesday next.

Two Carlow schools are participating this year and 5 from Kilkenny with 33 local students involved.

St Mary’s Knockbeg College in Carlow will be presenting their findings on whether or not being physically active is a clever idea.

While, Presentation College Carlow’s project is an aerosol collection for GLOBE.

The projects from Loreto Kilkenny include a look at the energy consumption of hard water heating; assessing parental attitudes to the uptake of the HPV vaccine among teenage boys in the South East; what causes stress in Irish teenagers and its effects; the effects of music on mammals; and whether or not Transition Year translates to better Leaving Cert results.

The projects from Castlecomer Community School are: the health risks associated with artificial sweeteners and sugars; camogie vs hurling – whose body works the hardest; and how social media affects a teenage girl’s body image.

Coláiste Éamonn Rís are looking at pretreatment methods on coniferous tree seed germination rates, and the HFC-134A Capable Cooling Loop.

St Kieran’s College are comparing the resting heart rate of leaving cert exam students versus TY students.

And Coláiste Pobal Osraí are examining how effective holly is in combating ringworm.