Father Nicholas Flavin laid to rest in Dunamaggin

Father Nicholas Flavin was hugely important in the development of St Kieran’s College in Kilkenny.

That’s the view of his former colleague and fellow clergy man, Monsignor Michael Ryan who has been paying tribute to the local priest who has been laid to rest in Dunamaggin today.

The 68-year-old former principal of St Kieran’s died suddenly while on holidays.

Monsignor Ryan was president of the school during Fr Flavin’s time and he says he will be very sadly missed.