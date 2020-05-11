Covid-19 latest: 15 deaths reported in Ireland with 5 new local cases

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally in the past 24 hours.

A further 15 people with have died in Ireland after contracting the coronavirus and there are 139 new cases confirmed nationwide.

There are 3 new cases confirmed in KIlkenny where the total is now 280, with 2 new cases bringing the Carlow figure to 141.

421 cases have now been confirmed across the two counties.

1,467 people across the country have so far lost their lives, while there are 23,135 confirmed cases in the Republic.