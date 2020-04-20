Covid-19 latest: 16 new local cases as record 77 new Irish deaths reported

16 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally.

77 more people have died after getting Covid-19 – the highest number in a single day.

The latest government figures show an increase of nine confirmed cases in KIlkenny bringing the total to 206 for the county with Carlow up 7 to 78.

That’s a total of 284 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus across the two counties.

The death toll across the Republic now stands at 687.

687 new cases have been detected nationally , bringing the total number of positive tests to 15,652.