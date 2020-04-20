KCLR News
Covid-19 latest: 16 new local cases as record 77 new Irish deaths reported
77 more people have died after getting Covid-19 - the highest number in a single day.
16 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally.
The latest government figures show an increase of nine confirmed cases in KIlkenny bringing the total to 206 for the county with Carlow up 7 to 78.
That’s a total of 284 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus across the two counties.
The death toll across the Republic now stands at 687.
687 new cases have been detected nationally , bringing the total number of positive tests to 15,652.