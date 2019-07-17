Carlow teenager through to national junior baking final

A Carlow teenager is through to the Aldi Foróige National Junior Baking Finals.

Regional baking finals are taking place throughout Ireland this month as young baking enthusiasts compete to become Ireland’s National Junior Baking Champion.

17 year old Anna Colgan from Rathvilly Foróige Club took one of two top places in the competition – she doesn’t have far to go for the finals as they take place at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in her home county in September.