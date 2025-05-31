The 166th Carlow Regatta, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed.

The rowing festival, which is amongst the country’s oldest, was called off as a result of high winds forecast for tomorrow in Carlow.

In a statement, Carlow rowing club thanked the clubs, sponsors, volunteers and wider community of Carlow

for their continued support of the regatta.

Speaking to KCLR News, Secretary of Carlow Rowing Club Avril Heslin said that the club would now look to reschedule the event for later in the season.

“It was not a decision that we took lightly, we met as a committee, with the information that we had available, having discussed the likely weather with the likes of Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly, the Carlow weather man, we found that it was just too dangerous to go ahead, having a junior regatta, having young people, trying to row in those conditions, it’s not going to be safe, so we had to make the decision to postpone the regatta, and we will try and find another date to go ahead again later in the season.”