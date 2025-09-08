The Presidential campaign is expected to feature at Fine Gael and Sinn Féin pre-Dáil term think-ins which roll out today and tomorrow.

The deadline for acceptance of county council nominations was last Friday with 10 submissions to Kilkenny and seven to Carlow – both are now considering their options.

Sinn Fein has yet to declare its vision with Mary Lou McDonald this morning officially ruling herself out of the race to the Áras saying she wants to lead from the front.

She and TDs from her party will gather to discuss a number of priorities in the coming days.

Fine Gael however has fully thrown its weight behind Heather Humphreys and while that’s on the cards at their gathering in Mullinagar, there are other as Carlow Kilkenny Deputy Catherine Callaghan outlines;