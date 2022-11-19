17-year-old Carlow man wins a National Bravery Award following heroics in the River Barrow last year

17-year-old Miley Doran from Carlow has been presented with a silver medal at the National Bravery Awards, after he saved a local mother and her 13-year-old daughter from drowning in the River Barrow last year.

The girl was in the water with friends in May 2021 when she got into difficulty, and when her mother went into the river in an effort to save her, she too started struggling because of the strength of the current.

Miley, who was fishing nearby, heard the screams and dove in without hesitation.

He went to rescue the young girl first, and after bringing her to the bank, he went straight back in to rescue her mother.

Then he put his jumper back on, picked up his fishing gear, and left without seeking praise or recognition.

The President of Ireland himself commented on Miley Doran’s actions, saying he was “enormously impressed by his courage and generous instinct.”