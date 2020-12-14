Covid-19 latest: 19 cases in Carlow & Kilkenny, 264 nationally, 2 more deaths

19 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Carlow and Kilkenny.

There are 264 new cases and two deaths in the Republic in the past 24 hours.

Kilkenny has 10 new cases reported, with 9 in Carlow.

The two counties remain 2nd and 4th respectively on the list or worst performing counties.

St Luke’s has resumed out-patient clinics even though it has more Covid-19 cases than any other hospital in the country.

The clinics have been shut down for the last two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, with 30 cases in the hospital over the weekend according to the latest available figures from the HSE.

3 were being treated in ICU with no free critical care beds.

Elective surgeries and other in-patient services are still suspended and the overcrowding issues are continuing with 14 people waiting on trolleys on Monday morning.