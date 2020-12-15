KCLR News
Covid-19 latest: 19 new cases in Carlow and Kilkenny for 2nd day running, 329 nationally, 8 deaths
12 of today's cases are in Kilkenny, with 7 in Carlow.
19 more Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Carlow and Kilkenny again on Tuesday.
There has been a further 329 new cases of Covid-19 and 8 additional deaths.
They are now in 3rd and 4th place respectively on the list of worst performing counties after Louth overtook Kilkenny to sit second behind Donegal.