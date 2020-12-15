Shop Carlow Kilkenny
Covid-19 latest: 19 new cases in Carlow and Kilkenny for 2nd day running, 329 nationally, 8 deaths

12 of today's cases are in Kilkenny, with 7 in Carlow.

19 more Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Carlow and Kilkenny again on Tuesday.

There has been a further 329 new cases of Covid-19 and 8 additional deaths.

They are now in 3rd and 4th place respectively on the list of worst performing counties after Louth overtook Kilkenny to sit second behind Donegal.

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 15/12/2020