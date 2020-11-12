19 large towns & cities have failed to meet EU standards to prevent pollution

Raw sewage is flowing into the environment from 35 towns and villages every day.

A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency has highlighted 113 locations where Irish Water needs to prioritise wastewater treatment to protect public health and the environment.

Three of these are in our area: Nurney & Tullow in county Carlow & Freshford in county Kilkenny.

Of 48 areas where the EPA identified waste water discharges as the main significant pressure on water bodies at risk of pollution two are in Carlow, the Ballynaboley Stream in Nurney and Slaney in Tullow, with the Nuenna in Freshford, Kilkenny.

While Johnstown & Goresbridge are among nine towns & villages where waste water’s considered the main significant pressure on water bodies at risk of pollution.

The report also found that 19 large towns and cities, including Dublin and Cork, have failed to meet EU standards to prevent pollution.

Senior Inspector with the EPA, Noel Byrne, says despite some improvements, Irish Water has repeatedly revised its plans to fix infrastructure issues noting “There’s been delays and uncertainties in Irish Water’s planning & delivery of projects and this is prolonging the risks to the environment & public health which is a concern so, as an example, two years ago Irish Water advised that 30 of the 35 raw sewage discharges would be eliminated by 2021 now this is being revised down to just two areas will be eliminated by 2021 so raw sewage is just going to continue from 33 of these areas”.