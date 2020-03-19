Covid-19: Three New Deaths,191 New Cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed that a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has died.

There have now been 3 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 191 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland as of midday Thursday, 19 March.

There are now 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from HPSC, as of midnight Tuesday 17 March (350 cases), reveals;

· Of the 350 cases notified, 55% are male and 43% are female, with 26 clusters

· Median age of confirmed cases is 43 years

· 31% of cases have been hospitalised.

· 2% (7 cases) admitted to ICU.

· 84 cases are associated with Healthcare workers, 28 of whom are associated with foreign travel.

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 172, followed by Cork (62) and Limerick (14)

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 35%, local transmission/ close contact accounts for 21%, travel abroad accounts for 43%; 71 remain under investigation.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of this patient.

“It is too early to see any impact of our social distancing measures. This data underscores the importance of younger people to rigorously follow public health advice and social distancing measures.”

Dr Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health Medicine, HSE; “Healthcare workers are at the frontline of this pandemic. While it is heartening to see social distancing measures taken seriously across society, this must continue in order to protect the most vulnerable and support our healthcare staff throughout this pandemic.”