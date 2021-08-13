Covid-19 latest: 1,978 new cases is highest daily figure since late January

1,978 new covid-19 cases have been confirmed – the highest figure since the end of January.

Hospitals are now caring for 221 patients with the virus.

43 people are being treated in intensive care units, with 8 of them being admitted within the past 24 hours.

The Deputy Chief Medical officer, Ronan Glynn, has warned incidence rates are rising across all 26 counties and is is particularly high in those aged 16-29 years.