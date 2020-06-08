Covid-19 latest: One local case among only nine in Ireland

A new case of Covid-19 in Kilkenny is one of just nine reported in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

A further 4 people with Covid19 have died here, according to the Department of Health, bringing the death toll in this country to 1,683.

There have been 25,207 confirmed cases, with the local total up to 513.

So far there have nbeen 345 positive test confirmed in Kilkenny with the Carlow figure unchanged on 168.