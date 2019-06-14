2 arrested for murder of Kilkennyman in London

Two people have been arrested in the UK on suspicion of murdering of a Kilkenny man.

43-year-old Adrian Murphy – originally from Maudlin Street in the city – was found dead at his apartment in Batteresea in South London on the 4th of June.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday but has since been bailed to attend a police station at a later date.

A 17-year-old girl was also arrested on the 12th of June on suspicion of murder and theft.

She has been released under investigation.